Assam Logs 764 New Covid-19 Cases, Three More Deaths

Assam reported 764 new Covid-19 cases, 615 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 7,30,907, a National Health Mission bulletin said on Tuesday. Three more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 6,651, it said.

Altogether 1,347 Covid patients have died due to other reasons since April 2020, according to the bulletin. At least 351 people recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,18,495.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 98.30 per cent. Assam now has 4,409 active cases, up from 3,691 the previous day.

The three fresh fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported from Darrang, Golaghat and Jorhat. The new cases were detected from 7,301 sample tests, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate marginally declined to 10.46 per cent as against the previous day's 10.47 per cent.

Sixty-five infections were found in Goalpara, followed by 61 in Baksa, 59 each in Dibrugarh and Kamrup (Metro), it said. Altogether 28,448,489 samples have so far been tested for Covid-19 in the state, according to the bulletin.

Over 4.72 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, it added.

