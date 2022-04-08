Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Arunachal Pradesh logs two fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 64,489

A senior health official said that Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,489 after two more persons tested positive for the infection. The new cases were detected in the West Kameng district, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh logs two fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 64,489
covid cases in Arunachal Pradesh. (Representational image.) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 10:39 am

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 296 as no new fatality was registered in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said. The official said that as many as 64,189 people have recuperated from the disease so far in the state, including one on Thursday.


Arunachal Pradesh now has four active COVID-19 cases, including two in West Kameng and one in Anjaw and Tawang districts. The administration has thus far tested 12,69,942 samples for COVID-19, including 120 on Thursday, Jampa said.


State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said that 16,668,894 people had been inoculated. 

Related stories

A Defaced Mural, Two Arrests: Arunachal Pradesh's Tryst With Anti-Dam Movements

No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Reports More COVID-19 Recoveries Than Fresh Cases

Tags

National National COVID-19 India Covid COVID Testing Arunachal Pradesh Government Active Covid Cases Arunachal Pradesh State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Post-Pandemic Indian Health Department Itanagar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kulldeep Sandhu's Debut On OTT Voot

Kulldeep Sandhu's Debut On OTT Voot

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC