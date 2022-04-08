Arunachal Pradesh logs two fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 64,489

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 296 as no new fatality was registered in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said. The official said that as many as 64,189 people have recuperated from the disease so far in the state, including one on Thursday.



Arunachal Pradesh now has four active COVID-19 cases, including two in West Kameng and one in Anjaw and Tawang districts. The administration has thus far tested 12,69,942 samples for COVID-19, including 120 on Thursday, Jampa said.



State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said that 16,668,894 people had been inoculated.