Arunachal Pradesh: 2 NSCN Rebels Surrender With Arms, Assam Rifles Cites Steep Downfall In Insurgency

Two hardcore NSCN militants surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh with arms and ammunition, Defence sources said. The two rebels of the NSCN (K-YA) faction of the outfit, surrendered before the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles and Tirap District Police along with two pistols on Tuesday, they said.

The surrendered cadres were identified as self-styled sergeant major Thowang Kongkang of Upper Chinghan village and self-styled Private Kimong Mitpo of Lower Chinghan village, under Laju circle of the district.

Steep downfall in insurgent activities

6 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Col Aluhwalia informed that in view of the relentless operations carried out by Khonsa Battalion and police, there has been a steep downfall in insurgent activities in the district.

The local cadres had expressed their willingness to join the main stream and live a peaceful life owing to the conducive atmosphere in the district, the CO said.

Col Aluhwalia said that as per the surrendered cadres, the living conditions in the rebel camps are poor owing to corruption in insurgent ranks. De-motivated and tired of the false narratives of the insurgent group, the two individuals decided to shun arms and become part of the mainstream, the CO added.

About NSCN

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) is a Naga separatist group active mainly in Nagaland and its adjoining states. The Ministry of Home Affairs has designated the NSCN as a major insurgent group and a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The NSCN's main demand is a 'greater Nagalim,' a separate sovereign state for Naga peoples. Formed on January 31, 1980, it later split into two major factions -- the NSCN (K) led by S. S. Khaplang and the still active NSCN (I-M), led by Isak Chishi Swu and formerly by Thuingaleng Muivah.

Nagaland achieved statehood in 1963, following which bouts of rebel activity continued in the region. Both the factions had signed ceasefire agreements with the union government by 2001, but the NSCN (K) breached the terms of the ceasefire agreement in 2015.

In September 2021, the government finalised a renewed ceasefire with NSCN (K) for a period of one year to aid the Naga Peace Process.

