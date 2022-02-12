Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Arunachal Logs 50 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

The state now has 850 active cases, while 62,796 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 177 on Friday, the SSO said.

Arunachal Logs 50 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality PTI Photo

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 1:20 pm

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 63,940 on Saturday as 50 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 294, a health official said.


       

The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of new cases at nine, followed by seven each in East Siang and Lower Subansiri and six in West Kameng, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A 72-year-old man from the Capital Complex region succumbed to the infection. The state now has 850 active cases, while 62,796 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 177 on Friday, the SSO said.


       

The administration has tested over 12.54 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 688 on Friday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate dipped to 7.26 per cent from 7.74 per cent on the previous day.


       

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 16,05,413 people have been inoculated so far. At least 62,020 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated, and 20,446 senior citizens have received the booster jab. 

With PTI inputs.

