Andhra Pradesh CM Felicitates Volunteers From Village Secretariat System

February 15, 2024

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday felicitated the best performing volunteers from the ward and village secretariat system at Phirangipuram in Guntur district.

He doled out Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the recognised volunteers and called them his army in extending selfless service for carrying out various schemes transparently since 2019.

"While the corrupt Janma Bhoomi Committees during the TDP rule exploited people seeking bribes for releasing monthly social pensions and benefits of other welfare schemes, besides working with nepotism and bias, you are extending selfless service to the poor," Reddy said, addressing a public meeting.

The CM termed the volunteers as his brand ambassadors and future leaders, though they are working for a meagre sum.

According to the Chief Minister, volunteers worked towards revolutionising the delivery of welfare benefits and noted that they will play a key role in YSRCP's victory in the forthcoming elections.

Further, he urged them to campaign against the alleged false and misleading election promises of the TDP and its allies, among others.

Moreover, Reddy set the felicitation programme in motion which will last for seven days across the state and distribute Rs 392 crore cash awards to 2.55 lakh volunteers.

