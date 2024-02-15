Andhra Pradesh CM Felicitates Volunteers From Village Secretariat System

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday felicitated the best performing volunteers from the ward and village secretariat system at Phirangipuram in Guntur district.

He doled out Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the recognised volunteers and called them his army in extending selfless service for carrying out various schemes transparently since 2019.

"While the corrupt Janma Bhoomi Committees during the TDP rule exploited people seeking bribes for releasing monthly social pensions and benefits of other welfare schemes, besides working with nepotism and bias, you are extending selfless service to the poor," Reddy said, addressing a public meeting.