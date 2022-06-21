Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
National

Andaman & Nicobar Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases

Five more persons were cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 9,933. The union territory had reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

COVID-19 cases in Andaman. (PTI Photo)

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 11:51 am

The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported four new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 10,095, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The archipelago now has 33 active COVID-19 cases, the official said. The coronavirus death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Five more persons were cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 9,933. The union territory had reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

A total of 6,83,058 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in the age group 18 and above in the archipelago, as per health department data. In the age group of 15 to 18 years a total of 23,567 beneficiaries have been inoculated and 13,188 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the 12 to 14 years age group.

(With PTI inputs) 

