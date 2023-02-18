Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Amit Shah To Visit Karnataka On Feb 23

Amit Shah To Visit Karnataka On Feb 23

Shah will attend a public meeting in Bengaluru. He will also hold a brief meeting with the party leaders here to discuss the election strategy, sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Photo: PTI

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 8:37 pm

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 8:37 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Karnataka on February 23 to take part in two major public events in Bengaluru and Ballari, sources in the BJP said on Saturday.

Shah will attend a public meeting in Bengaluru. He will also hold a brief meeting with the party leaders here to discuss the election strategy, sources said.

The Home Minister will fly to Ballari district where he will address a public meeting in Sandur. In this connection, Karnataka Minister for Transport and ST Welfare B Sriramulu today held a meeting with party cadres in Ballari and Sandur. 

Shah's visit to Karnataka will be the second in a span of 12 days. He had earlier visited Dakshina Kannada district on February 11, where he had addressed a public meeting.

-With PTI Input

