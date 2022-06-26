Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Ambubachi Mela Ends, Public Worshipping Resumes At Assam's Kamakhya Temple

A four-day mela on the temple premises, held during the period, also came to a close, with the doors of the shrine opened for the resumption of public worshipping.

Doors of Kamakhya Temple opened for devotees after Ambubachi festival PTI Photo

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 6:45 pm

Doors of Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hills here, one of the 51 Shakti peethas, were opened for devotees on Sunday morning after a gap of four days, with the conclusion of the Ambubachi festival, during which the deity at the shrine is believed to undergo her annual menstrual cycle.

Devotees were allowed to participate in the fair after a gap of two years. Governor Jagdish Mukhi and his wife were among the first to pay obeisance to the goddess early in the morning.

"I along with the First Lady offered our prayers & obeisance to Maa #Kamakhya at the culmination of pious #AmbubachiMela. We prayed for the contentment & welfare of people of the State. May the divine blessings of Maa bring peace, prosperity & happiness in everyone's life,” Mukhi tweeted.

Devotees and Hindu monks from across the country who throng the temple during this period waited in long queues for offering prayers to the goddess. Authorities have stopped making provisions for VIP passes for visitors for the time being to enable all devotees to visit the temple, officials said.

Ambubachi, associated with the belief of fertility cult, is the most important religious event of the temple and also of the state's tourism calendar with around 25 lakh footfalls usually recorded during the festival.

(With PTI inputs)

