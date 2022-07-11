Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Amarnath Tragedy: CM Kejriwal Announces Financial Assistance For Families Of Delhi Residents

CM Arvind Kejriwal announced an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each of the two families after the massive cloudburst killed two Delhi residents in Amarnath.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 1:45 pm

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of two Delhi residents killed in a cloudburst near the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain struck near the shrine on July 8, leaving at least 16 people dead and more than 30 missing. 

"Delhi residents Birmati Ji and Prakashi ji died due to the cloudburst during the Amarnath Yatra. I just met their families. We will give an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each family. We will arrange for good education for their children.And will help them in whatever way we can. May God give peace to their souls," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The annual 43-day yatra commenced from the twin base camps -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- on June 30. 

So far, over 1.13 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam. 

The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11. 

