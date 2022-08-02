75 Years Of India: MPs To Lead Bike Rally From Red Fort To Parliament Tomorrow

The culture ministry is organising a 'Tiranga bike rally' from Red Fort to Parliament on Wednesday morning for MPs, Union minister Pralhad Joshi has said and appealed to members of all political parties to attend it.

Briefing reporters after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, the parliamentary affairs minister stressed that it was a cultural ministry programme and not of his party as he asked MPs of all parties to join the exercise at 8.30 am.

At the meeting, BJP president J P Nadda laid out a host of exercises for the party members during a week-long programme starting from August 9 in the run up to August 15, the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Previously, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had flagged off the first ever ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, an area that was once considered a stronghold of separatists. The rally was organized to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil War of 1999.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, launched as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the country's independence, seeks to encourage Indians to exhibit the tricolour with almost no restrictions.

The campaign has been launched to motivate citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes for three days- from August 13 to August 15.

The Union Ministry of Culture is spearheading the campaign involving the state governments and multiple agencies to ensure hoisting of 20 crore national flags atop houses for the three days. The states have been mobilised to use self-help groups (SHGs) for the production of the flags. Local tailoring units and MSMEs have also been roped in.

On December 30, 2021, Centre tweaked the Flag Code of India 2002 in a bid to meet the huge demand for the tricolour. The Flag Code governs the use, display and hoisting of the national flag in the country.

The new amendment allows usage of machine-made and polyester flags. In the notification, the government had amended paragraph 1.2 of Part I of the Flag Code with “The National Flag shall be made of hand-spun and handwoven or machine-made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting.”

A new order also tweaked the clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 to say that "where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, it may be flown day and night".