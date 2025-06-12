National

Ahmedabad Plane Crashes Into Hospital; Killing All 242 People On Board

A Boeing Dreamliner plane crashed into a medical hospital in a residential area in Ahmedabad in Gujarat at 3PM on June 12. In the wake of the airplane crash in a residential neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, the DGCA and Civil Aviation Ministry has placed all airport operations under the “highest alert”, with officials coordinating rescue efforts. Ahmedabad airport operations remain suspended.