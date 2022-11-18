Activist Scholar Anand Teltumbde Granted Bail; Bombay HC Reserves Order For A Week

In a big relief to the activist scholars of the world, Professor Anand Teltumbde today was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the case regarding his alleged involvement in 2018 Elghar Parishad case.

However, the bench of Justices AS Gadkari and MN Jadhav stayed the order for a week as advocate Sandesh Patil who represents National Investigating Agency (NIA) sought time to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The HC thus stayed its order now for a week.

Professor Teltumbde beside being a. renowned scholar is also married to Rama Teltumbde who is granddaughter of B R Ambedkar. The professor was arrested in April, 2020 for his alleged Maoist links. However, the Pune police raided his house in 2018 when he was not there.

Earlier, the case was being investigated by the Maharashtra police. As in 2019, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikash Agadi government came to power and the newly appointed Chief Minister was expected to close the Elghar Parishad cases, it was transferred to NIA.

The scholar was arrested following a case registered by Tushar Damugade in 2018 at Vishrambagh Police Station, Pune. The complaint said that the programme called by Elghar Parishad held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017 witnessed huge participations of cultural activists and scholars who allegedly gave provocative speeches that led to the violence next day resulting into one death and several injuries.

However, Teltumbde clearly said that he was though a co-invitee, was not present in the programme. Every year on January 1, people of marginalised Mahad community gather at Bhima Koregaon to celebrate their victory against upper caste king Peshwa Bajirao II in 1818. It also coincided with 200 years of their celebrated victory.

Reportedly, during 2018 celebrations, a fight broke out between the Mahads and the upper castes leading to the unfortunate death and injury.

Since then police arrested several renowned scholar activists for participating in Elghar Parishad event that as per the complaint provoked the violence. A few weeks back activist advocate Sudha Bharadwaj was granted bail and the scholar Gautam Navalkha had been placed under house arrest without any communication amenities.