Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
ACB Submits Charge Sheet At FCSA In Udhampur

The Anti-Corruption Bureau submitted a charge sheet against two officers of the department of food, civil supplies & consumer affairs in Udhampur, on Friday.

Stacks of bank notes (Representational image)

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 9:10 am

The Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Friday, produced a charge sheet against two officers of the department of food, civil supplies & consumer affairs at Udhampur for allegedly misappropriating government funds worth crores of rupees, officials said. 


They said the two charge-sheeted officials are: Krishan Kumar, the then assistant director; and Subash Chander Gupta, the then tehsil supply officer of the department in Udhampur.  


 A corruption case was registered against the officers in 2018 accusing them of abusing their official position, and fraudulently and dishonestly misappropriating government money worth crores of rupees between January 2007 and March 2008, they said. The instant case was registered on the basis of the outcome of the verification conducted by the ACB. 

 The verification revealed that the officers and officials of the department deliberately destroyed the record pertaining to the disbursement of the above-mentioned amount which could have served as material evidence, the officials quoted above said. The allegations were established during the probe of verification which resulted in the registration of an FIR against six persons. The court has fixed July 29th for the next hearing.

Tags

National Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Udhampur FIR Charge Sheet Assistant Director Department Of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Tehsil Supply Officer
