AAP’s Manish Sisodia Seeks Hearing Of Curative Pleas In SC, Says Trial Court Not Hearing Bail Plea

Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday sought early hearing of his two curative petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the 2023 verdict of the court denying him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was told by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, that a trial court has said it will not hear the bail plea till the curative is decided.

"Just send an email, we will look at it" the bench said in response.