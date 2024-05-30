A Tale of Sorrow And Survival; Boh Tragedy Wounds Yet To Heal

It was on July 12, 2021 after torrential rains in the Boh valley – Bhim Sen's homestead succumbed to the relentless force of nature, claiming the lives of his kin. Five of his family members, leaving behind a sole survivor—a married daughter, got washed away by the deluge leaving behind a trail of deaths and devastation. What is now seen is rubble and a battered village side, Yodha Ram, the former village head, pointed out as Outlook team reached Boh, on Tuesday.