90 Lakh Devotees Take Dip In Ganga In Prayagraj On Mauni Amavsya

About 90 lakh people had taken a dip in the Ganga and the holy 'Sangam' till 8 am on Friday on Mauni Amavasya, the third major bathing occasion of Magh Mela in the Sangam city, an official said.

The official from the Magh Mela administration said people have been flocking to the ghats from across the state. He said that in view of the huge crowd, the length of the ghats has been increased from 6,800 feet to 8,000 feet and a total of 12 ghats have been prepared, complete with sheds to change clothes.

The administration has increased the number of public toilets from 1,800 to 6,000, in addition to 12,000 institutional toilets. The total number of toilets in the mela area now stands at 18,000, the official said.

National Disaster Response Force Inspector Anil Kumar said an adequate number of personnel has been deployed in the area for the security of the devotees.