6 Arrested In Cybercrime Cases In Jharkhand's Deoghar

Six people were arrested in different cybercrime cases in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made from Koriyasa in Town police station area, Murlipahadi village in Margomunda police station area, Baramsoli village in Palojori police station area and Choupa Mode in Mohanpur police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Sumit Prasad said.

Fourteen mobile phones, 27 SIM cards, 13 ATM cards, two bank passbooks, two chequebooks and Rs 8,000 in cash were seized from them.

