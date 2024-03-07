4-Year-Old Girl Killed In Fire At Residential School In Chhattisgarh

A four-year-old girl was killed after a major fire broke out in a government-run residential school in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Bijapur district, officials said on Thursday.

The blaze erupted late Wednesday night at the porta cabin (prefabricated portable structure) school for girls in Chintakonta village under Awapalli police station limits, a school education department official here said.

The victim was not a student of the school. She was staying with her elder sister, who is a student of the school, since the last few days, the official said.