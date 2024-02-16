3 Dead, Internet Services Suspended After Mob Of 300 Attacked SP Office In Churachandpur

Three people were killed and over 30 others were injured in Manipur on Thursday night when a mob tried to attack the Churachandpur SP office. This happened after a police constable was suspended for allegedly being seen with armed men in a video.

Manipur Police reported that a mob, estimated to be between 300 to 400 people, tried to breach the SP office premises, resorting to stone-pelting in their attempts.

Responding swiftly, security forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), employed tear gas shells to maintain control over the situation. "Things are under watch," police said.

The suspended head constable, Siamlalpaul, faced immediate action from SP Shivanand Surve, who suspended him "with immediate effect until further notice." The decision came after a viral video depicted Siamlalpaul in the company of armed individuals and village volunteers, which was deemed as a serious breach of discipline within the police force.

"A departmental inquiry is being contemplated against Siamlalpaul," stated the police order.

Further restrictions were imposed on Siamlalpaul, including instructions not to leave the station without prior permission and limitations on his pay and allowances.

In response to the escalating unrest, the government of Manipur enforced a five-day shutdown of internet services in the district. The decision aimed to prevent the misuse of social media platforms by anti-social elements to incite public sentiments, which could potentially exacerbate the already tense law and order situation in the state.

The joint secretary (home) issued a notice, citing concerns about the dissemination of inflammatory content through social media channels. The temporary suspension of internet services, including data and VPN services, across the Churachandpur district was deemed a necessary precautionary measure.