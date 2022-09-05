Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
28-Year-Old Man Arrested In Goa For Possessing Charas

Squad Arrests Main Accused In Rs 1 Crore Charas Haul
Squad Arrests Main Accused In Rs 1 Crore Charas Haul File photo

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 10:53 pm

Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man from North Goa's Assagao village for allegedly possessing charas worth Rs 25,000, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters that a raid was conducted by an Anjuna police team at Assagao during which the man, Niyaz Abdul Kadar, a resident of the same village, was arrested.

He was found in possession of 11.09 grams of charas (cannabis derivative) worth Rs 25,000, the police officer said.

The accused was to deliver the drug to prospective customers when he was nabbed, Dalvi said, adding he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(Inputs from PTI)

