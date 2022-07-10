Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
 PM Modi Greets People On The Occasion Of Eid ul-Adha

Celebrated by Muslims, the festival of Eid ul-Adha commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 9:10 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha and wished that the festival inspired everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind. 

Celebrated by Muslims, the festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God. 

Modi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind." 

