'Our History Is Distorted, Come Forward To Rewrite It, Centre Will Support You,' Amit Shah Tells Historians

Amit Shah was speaking at Day 2 of a three-day celebration at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi marking the 400th birth anniversary of legendary war hero Lachit Borphukan, a 17th century Ahom general. November 24 is observed as Lachit Diwas to honour him. 

Amit Shah addressing the gathering at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi
Updated: 25 Nov 2022 8:36 am

Addressing an event on Lachit Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on historians and researchers to rewrite history in the Indian context, while giving an assurance that the government will support their efforts. 

'Our history is distorted'

"I am student of history and I hear a lot of times that our history has not been presented properly and is distorted. Maybe that is correct, but now we need to correct this," he said at a function organised by the Assam government in Delhi.

"I ask you -- who is stopping us from presenting history properly and in a glorious manner," Shah said. 

He was speaking at Day 2 of a three-day celebration at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi marking the 400th birth anniversary of legendary war hero Lachit Borphukan, a 17th century Ahom general. November 24 is observed as Lachit Diwas to honour him.

'Come forward, do research and rewrite history'

"I urge our historians and students of history to identify 30 great empires in Indian history and 300 warriors who showed exemplary valour to protect the motherland and write extensively about them." Shah told the gathering.

"This will bring out the truth and the lies will vanish on their own," Shah wrote on twitter, sharing a clipping of his speech. 

Once enough is written, the idea that false narrative is being propagated will be no more, he added. In the same vein, the former BJP president assured historians that the central government will support their research efforts, NDTV reported.

"Come forward, do research and rewrite history. This is how we can inspire future generation too," he said.

'Modi government bridged the gap between northeast and rest of India'

He reaffirmed that the time has come to revisit the course of history for the larger benefit of people. Lauding the role played by Borphukan in stopping the Mughal expansion, Shah said he staged a strong defence against them despite ill health in the 1671 battle of Sariaghat.

The minister also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bridge the gap between the northeast and the rest of India. Peace, he said, has been established in the northeast due to the efforts of the government.

On this occasion, Shah also inaugurated a documentary on Lachit and urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to have books on Lachit Borphukan translated in multiple languages so the people of the country can learn about his valour and bravery.

