 LPG Price Hiked By Rs 3.50 Per Cylinder; To Cost Rs 1,003 In National Capital

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 19 May 2022 10:11 am

Domestic cooking gas LPG price was on Thursday hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates this month.

Previously, price of 14.2 kg non-subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder with effect from May 7 across all the metro cities, according to the country's largest fuel retailer Indian Oil.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been on an upward spiral since July last year and have been hiked six times taking the total increase to Rs 194 per cylinder.

Last time, LPG prices were revised upwards on March 22 by Rs 50 per cylinder.

The price increase in LPG cylinders come at a time when inflation has been hitting multi-month highs.

(With PTI Inputs)

