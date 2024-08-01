Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit

A trip to one of Europe's many famed wine regions is on the bucket list of many avid travellers. The US boasts an ever-growing wine industry that is thriving on the basis of the world-class wine being produced in a majority of the country's regions. These regions host a number of wine tours, tastings and even festivals for lovers of the grapejuice. Here is a closer look at the top 5 wine regions of the USA.
1. California: Wine Jewel of USA
The Napa and Sonoma Valley in California, contributing to around 80 per cent of the country's wine produce, are still the master templates every other region in the US is trying to follow. Napa is widely known for its Chardonnay, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, whereas Sonoma is famous for producing world-class Pinot Noir, Merlot and Chardonnay. What makes these credentials even more worthwhile is the fact that Napa Valley is at the forefront of sustainable wine production, with 99 per cent of its vineyards branded sustainable.
Add to the rugged coastline, focus on seasonal produce, good cheese, redwood forests, and the laidback outdoors of the region, and California emerges as the ideal destination for a summer getaway.
2. Washington-Oregon: Partners in Wine Glory
Ten years ago, nobody would have thought of Washington as a desirable destination for wine lovers, but in 2020, the Walla Walla Valley along the Washington-Oregon border was crowned America's Best Wine Region by USA Today's Reader's Choice Award. It is home to more than 130 wineries and produces Syrah, Malbec and Cabernet Franc, among a few others. The entire region is spread across Oregon and Washington and comprises six districts. It also has a diverse set of restaurants offering eclectic, experimental and cutting-edge food.
The Willamette Valley in Oregon has a climate cooler than California, making it perfect for producing Riesling, Gamay and Chardonnay. The region is located on the same belt as the Burgundy region of the French valleys and is therefore known for producing world class Pinot Noir. These twin regions have rendered Washington second in terms of wine production in the USA, additionally making it an excellent space for culinary and wine connoisseurs to explore.
3. Virginia: Birthplace of the American wine
Virginia is considered to be the birthplace of American wine, where early colonialists first attempted to produce wine in the 17th century. The most famous wine area in the region is the historic town of Charlottesville; its most famous resident, Thomas Jefferson, was an early believer in growing grapes in the region.
Today, it houses more than 4,000 acres of vineyards, 300 wineries, and premium wineries such as Barboursville Vineyards and Linden Vineyards. The region is home to picturesque rolling hills, apple orchards and historical sites, making the state an ideal holiday getaway if you wish to drive through the landscape.
4. New York: Cool climate wine
Wine aficionados across the country swear by the Finger Lakes and North Fork region in New York. The former has been at the centre of the state's wine industry since the 1860s. The Finger Lakes area is known for producing the best Riesling in the country, along with other cool climate varieties like Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Another interesting thing about the region is its production of ice wine, which is made from frozen grapes left on the vine in the winter season.
The region is also home to four lakes and a number of distilleries offering a selection of craft beverages and meaderies. Tourists can, therefore, have plenty of chances to enjoy the views while taking in the best beverages.
5. Missouri: The hidden gem of wine land
Missouri is perhaps most famous for the Missouri Rhineland- a wine region settled by German immigrants more than a century ago. The first German immigrant cultivated wine around 1837, and by 1880, it was the number one wine-growing region in the USA- essentially what Napa Valley is today. Today, it has more than 100 wineries, four dedicated wine regions and even a state grape, the famous Norton Grape.
The Hermann Wine Trail is the most popular home to the red brick houses of Hermann Village. The Wine Trail is a group of six family-owned wineries ranging from quaint country farms to historic wine cellars. It is also popular for theme-based events, where each winery on the trail offers a different food and wine experience.