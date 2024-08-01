United States

Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit

Go on a tour of the country's wine regions to experience the best of all that they have to offer to amateurs and connoisseurs alike.

Top 5 Wine Regions In The US
Top 5 Wine Regions In The US (Rep Image) Photo: Pexels
info_icon

A trip to one of Europe's many famed wine regions is on the bucket list of many avid travellers. The US boasts an ever-growing wine industry that is thriving on the basis of the world-class wine being produced in a majority of the country's regions. These regions host a number of wine tours, tastings and even festivals for lovers of the grapejuice. Here is a closer look at the top 5 wine regions of the USA.

1. California: Wine Jewel of USA

The Napa and Sonoma Valley in California, contributing to around 80 per cent of the country's wine produce, are still the master templates every other region in the US is trying to follow. Napa is widely known for its Chardonnay, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, whereas Sonoma is famous for producing world-class Pinot Noir, Merlot and Chardonnay. What makes these credentials even more worthwhile is the fact that Napa Valley is at the forefront of sustainable wine production, with 99 per cent of its vineyards branded sustainable.

Add to the rugged coastline, focus on seasonal produce, good cheese, redwood forests, and the laidback outdoors of the region, and California emerges as the ideal destination for a summer getaway.

2. Washington-Oregon: Partners in Wine Glory

Ten years ago, nobody would have thought of Washington as a desirable destination for wine lovers, but in 2020, the Walla Walla Valley along the Washington-Oregon border was crowned America's Best Wine Region by USA Today's Reader's Choice Award. It is home to more than 130 wineries and produces Syrah, Malbec and Cabernet Franc, among a few others. The entire region is spread across Oregon and Washington and comprises six districts. It also has a diverse set of restaurants offering eclectic, experimental and cutting-edge food.

The Willamette Valley in Oregon has a climate cooler than California, making it perfect for producing Riesling, Gamay and Chardonnay. The region is located on the same belt as the Burgundy region of the French valleys and is therefore known for producing world class Pinot Noir. These twin regions have rendered Washington second in terms of wine production in the USA, additionally making it an excellent space for culinary and wine connoisseurs to explore.

3. Virginia: Birthplace of the American wine

Virginia is considered to be the birthplace of American wine, where early colonialists first attempted to produce wine in the 17th century. The most famous wine area in the region is the historic town of Charlottesville; its most famous resident, Thomas Jefferson, was an early believer in growing grapes in the region.

Today, it houses more than 4,000 acres of vineyards, 300 wineries, and premium wineries such as Barboursville Vineyards and Linden Vineyards. The region is home to picturesque rolling hills, apple orchards and historical sites, making the state an ideal holiday getaway if you wish to drive through the landscape.

4. New York: Cool climate wine

Wine aficionados across the country swear by the Finger Lakes and North Fork region in New York. The former has been at the centre of the state's wine industry since the 1860s. The Finger Lakes area is known for producing the best Riesling in the country, along with other cool climate varieties like Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Another interesting thing about the region is its production of ice wine, which is made from frozen grapes left on the vine in the winter season.

The region is also home to four lakes and a number of distilleries offering a selection of craft beverages and meaderies. Tourists can, therefore, have plenty of chances to enjoy the views while taking in the best beverages.

5. Missouri: The hidden gem of wine land

Missouri is perhaps most famous for the Missouri Rhineland- a wine region settled by German immigrants more than a century ago. The first German immigrant cultivated wine around 1837, and by 1880, it was the number one wine-growing region in the USA- essentially what Napa Valley is today. Today, it has more than 100 wineries, four dedicated wine regions and even a state grape, the famous Norton Grape.

The Hermann Wine Trail is the most popular home to the red brick houses of Hermann Village. The Wine Trail is a group of six family-owned wineries ranging from quaint country farms to historic wine cellars. It is also popular for theme-based events, where each winery on the trail offers a different food and wine experience.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  3. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  5. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
Football News
  1. Man Utd 3-2 Real Betis: Amad Diallo Stars, But Injury Worries Mount For Red Devils
  2. Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton
  3. Steve McClaren Leaves Manchester United To Become Jamaica Head Coach
  4. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  5. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  2. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  4. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300
  2. Opposition Hits Out At BJP Over Roof Of New Parliament Leaking Water Amid Heavy Rains | WATCH
  3. Wayanad Landslides: Rahul Visits Ravaged Town, Kerala CM Says Rescue Op Won't End Anytime Soon
  4. ‘Did Not Bomb The House’: 18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs Suspended, Removed By Marshals
  5. Amit Shah To Introduce Bill To Amend Disaster Management Act In Parliament Today
Entertainment News
  1. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
  2. Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Birthday In Greece With Sister Nupur Sanon And Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia - Check Post Inside
  3. Olympic Fever, Cinematic Fervour: Seven Films That Bare All About The Olympics
  4. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan's Spy Series Release Date Announced With An Enthralling Teaser
  5. 'House Of The Dragon 2' Finale Episode Leaks Online Ahead Of Release, HBO Issues Statement
US News
  1. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  2. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  3. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  4. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  5. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
World News
  1. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  2. South Korea Offers Humanitarian Aid To Flood-Hit North Korea
  3. Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif Killed In July Strike, Confirms Israel
  4. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  5. British Journalist Seeking Meeting With Imran Khan Deported From Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Soon
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE: Ops To Pull Out Survivors Conclude In Wayanad, Landslides Death Toll Likely To Cross 300