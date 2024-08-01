Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit

1. California: Wine Jewel of USA

The Napa and Sonoma Valley in California, contributing to around 80 per cent of the country's wine produce, are still the master templates every other region in the US is trying to follow. Napa is widely known for its Chardonnay, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, whereas Sonoma is famous for producing world-class Pinot Noir, Merlot and Chardonnay. What makes these credentials even more worthwhile is the fact that Napa Valley is at the forefront of sustainable wine production, with 99 per cent of its vineyards branded sustainable.