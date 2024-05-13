Wildfire Smoke From Canada Reaches US, Minnesota Issues First Air Quality Alert Of 2024

With Air Quality Index (AQI) levels ranging from 150 to over 200, the air quality in northern Minnesota has been deemed "unhealthy" and, at times, even dipped into the "very unhealthy" category. Bemidji, a northern Minnesota city, recorded an alarming AQI of 212, placing it among the worst air quality locations globally. Residents in the area reported smelling the smoke in the air, underlining the severity of the situation.