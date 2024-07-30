United States

Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California

California residents are being advised to avoid exercising and strenuous activities due to high pollution levels from windblown dust.

Residents of California are being urged to avoid exercising and strenuous activities because of high pollution levels caused by windblown dust. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an air quality alert for areas east of Los Angeles, including Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass.

The alert affects several cities, including Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella. The warning is expected to remain in effect until Wednesday morning.

High levels of particle pollution can lead to serious health problems such as asthma attacks, heart and lung diseases, and respiratory infections. The NWS advises those with heart or lung conditions, children, and older adults to avoid prolonged exposure and intense physical activities during this period.

To help reduce pollution, residents are encouraged to limit vehicle trips, carpool when possible, and use public transport. Drivers on dirt roads should slow down to prevent raising more dust.

This situation is not unique to California. Other states like Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho are also experiencing air quality issues due to wildfires. These fires release harmful substances like black carbon and tiny particles into the air, which can affect health.

In Montana, smoke levels in Deer Lodge, Granite, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties are already considered dangerous for sensitive groups such as the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. Oregon has 121 active fires that have burned over 1.2 million acres of land, and Idaho has air quality alerts in place until Monday for multiple counties.

To protect yourself from high pollution levels, follow these tips:

  • Stay indoors if possible and keep windows and doors closed.

  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

  • Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in your home.

  • Stay aware of local smoke levels and avoid areas with the worst pollution.

  • If you have heart or lung conditions or asthma, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.

By taking these precautions, you can help safeguard your health during this period of poor air quality.

Man Accused Of Starting Massive California Wildfire Appears In Court, Faces Arson Charges

BY Outlook International Desk

