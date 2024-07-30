Man Accused Of Starting Massive California Wildfire Appears In Court, Faces Arson Charges

“This didn’t have to happen,” District Attorney Ramsey said. He detailed the events leading to the Park Fire, alleging Stout's actions were reckless. Witnesses reported Stout drinking heavily before the incident and driving recklessly. Stout allegedly started the fire when his car got stuck in tall grass. Some people said that they saw him near the fire but not attempting to extinguish it. Despite Stout's partial admission, he denies pushing the car. Investigators found alcohol in his system upon arrest but cannot confirm his intoxication at the time of the fire.