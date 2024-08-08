Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing

Charles Middle School in El Paso has introduced a new dress code rule banning black clothing, citing mental health concerns. Principal Nick DeSantis informed parents that a trend of students wearing all-black outfits had become common, which he said is linked to depression and criminal behaviour rather than positivity and readiness to learn.
According to local media, DeSantis explained that the all-black look had become too closely associated with mental health issues and criminality.
Under the new dress code, students can still wear black clothing on designated free dress days, as clarified by Norma De La Rosa, president of the El Paso Teachers Association. De La Rosa noted that teachers have observed a change in students' clothing when they are feeling stressed or depressed. The dress code update was based on feedback from the Charles Middle School community.
Despite the intention behind the policy, reactions have been mixed. Some parents and community members argue that the rule does not address the underlying issues affecting students' mental health. One Facebook user suggested, "Maybe concentrate on bullying! That's more of a mental health concern."
Critics believe that the policy might not tackle the root causes of teen mental health struggles and instead penalize students who may already be facing challenges. "Ah yes, 'cause it's the clothes and not what they’re facing inside that’s the problem. Give them counselling instead of banning them from wearing what makes them comfortable," one comment read.