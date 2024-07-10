United States

Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Reveals Why She Always Wears A Face Mask, Demands 'Mask Mandates'

Violet Affleck, daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, consistently wears a mask, advocating for health measures, particularly amidst concerns over long COVID. 

Violet Affleck and Jennifer Garner Photo: X
Violet Affleck, who is 18 years old and the eldest child of actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, recently spoke out about the importance of wearing masks during a meeting with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. She shared that she had a tough time recovering from a viral illness she caught in 2019, and she urged the board to keep mask rules in place, especially in hospitals.

During her speech at the meeting, Violet, a resident of Los Angeles and a first-time voter, explained how long COVID, a condition that can linger for months after someone gets sick, has affected her and others. She mentioned symptoms like tiredness, memory problems, and trouble concentrating, which have made life difficult for many people.

“One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological and cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, see, move and even think,” Violet said during the meeting.

Covid Explained - null
COVID-19 Is Rising. Here's What You Need To Know

BY Outlook International Desk

She also pointed out that long COVID hits certain groups harder, like people of colour, those with disabilities, and those who have jobs where they have to be around others a lot.

In February, officials in Los Angeles announced that masks would no longer be required for employees and visitors at city healthcare facilities. Despite this change, more than 37,000 people in Los Angeles lost their lives to COVID-19 during the pandemic, ranking behind only coronary heart disease and Alzheimer's deaths in total numbers.

“To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration, and far-UVC lights in government facilities, including jails and detention centres, and mask mandates in county medical facilities,” the teen added.

Affleck stressed the importance of expanding access to free testing and treatment. She strongly urged the county to reject any bans on masks, arguing that such measures do not enhance safety and instead jeopardise vulnerable community members and the overall unity of Los Angeles.

Violet notably wore a mask at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's Hamptons party last year, where she was photographed with her father and stepmother, Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who split up in 2015 after being married for 10 years, are also parents to Seraphina, who is 15, and Samuel, who is 12.

