Uvalde Victim’s Families Accuse Instagram, Call Of Duty, And Gun Maker Of Enabling Massacre

An Activision spokesperson called the Uvalde shooting "horrendous and heartbreaking in every way," but added that "millions of people around the world enjoy video games without turning to horrific acts." A trade group for video game makers, the Entertainment Software Association, expressed sorrow over the violence and said it was saddened and outraged by senseless acts of violence." “At the same time, we discourage baseless accusations linking these tragedies to video gameplay, which detract from efforts to focus on the root issues in question and safeguard against future tragedies,” the group said in a statement. “Many other countries have similar rates of video gameplay to the United States, yet do not see similar rates of gun violence.”