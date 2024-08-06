US Economic Crisis: Are We On The Brink Of A Major Recession?

The main reason for this concern is the recent US jobs report for July. The data showed that employers in the US only added 114,000 new jobs, which was much lower than the expected 175,000 jobs. Additionally, the unemployment rate went up to 4.3%, which is close to its highest level in nearly three years. This increase in unemployment has led some experts to worry that the US could be starting a recession, according to something called the "Sahm rule." This rule, created by economist Claudia Sahm, suggests that if the average unemployment rate over three months is significantly higher than the lowest level in the past year, it might mean the economy is beginning to slow down.