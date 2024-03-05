Unlocking The Mysteries Of Star Dunes: Groundbreaking Study Reveals Secrets Of Earth's Tallest Desert Formations

Star dunes, which are roughly pyramid-shaped formations of sand reaching heights of up to 1,000 feet (300 meters), stand as remarkable features in the deserts. With arms extending outward from a central peak, they create a star-like impression when observed from above.

On Monday, scientists presented the first comprehensive analysis of a star dune, divulging insights into the internal composition of these geological phenomena. The study also sheds light on the timeline of their formation, indicating a relatively quicker process than anticipated, yet still evolving over numerous centuries.