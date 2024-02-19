Two Arrested After Girl’s Body Found In Concrete, Boy’s Remains In Suitcase In Colorado

Two individuals have been apprehended on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse following the grim discovery of a young girl's body encased in concrete and a boy's remains found in a suitcase in Colorado, as reported by law enforcement officials and public jail records.

The City of Pueblo Police Department disclosed the arrest of Corena Rose Minjarez, aged 36, on Friday, while county jail records indicate the second suspect, Jesus Dominguez, aged 35, was also taken into custody as of Sunday.

Authorities revealed that police stumbled upon the girl's remains concealed in a metal container filled with concrete inside a storage unit last month.

The unit was being cleared out due to unpaid rent. This prompted an investigation, during which police began searching for two children last seen in the summer of 2018, Jesus Dominguez Jr. and Yesenia Dominguez. Remarkably, these children had not been reported missing, as per the police department's news release.

Subsequently, the investigation led authorities to a vehicle owned by Minjarez in a scrap yard, where they discovered a boy's remains inside a suitcase in the trunk of the car, according to police statements. DNA testing conducted by February 15 confirmed that the remains belonged to the two missing children.

Law enforcement officials did not provide information regarding any relation between the victims and the two suspects arrested.

Court documents reveal that both suspects are being held on a $2 million bond, with court hearings scheduled for Wednesday.

As of now, there are no available court records identifying attorneys representing Minjarez and Dominguez who could provide comment on their behalf.