Tennessee "Baby Olivia Act": What Parents Need To Know About The Mandatory Anti-Abortion Video

The "Baby Olivia Act" in Tennessee is a bill requiring public schools to display a controversial video on fetal development. The video, produced by Live Action, claims to depict a chronological journey of fetal development from fertilization to birth.

The Tennessee Capitol Photo: AP
The specter of medically inaccurate sex education has reignited in Tennessee as lawmakers debate a bill requiring public schools to show a controversial video on fetal development.  The legislation, dubbed the "Baby Olivia Act" after the video's title, has ignited a firestorm of debate, pitting advocates for comprehensive sex education against those prioritizing an anti-abortion message in classrooms.

The "Baby Olivia" video

At the center of the debate lies "Meet Baby Olivia," a three-minute computer-generated animation produced by Live Action, a well-known anti-abortion group. The video purports to depict a chronological journey of fetal development from fertilization to birth. However, medical professionals have strongly condemned the video, citing numerous inaccuracies.

Objections from the Medical Community

Dr. Daniel Grossman, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, San Francisco, highlights several discrepancies. The video claims life begins at fertilization, a notion disputed by medical consensus which defines pregnancy as implantation of the fertilized egg in the uterus, a two-week difference. This skews the entire timeline, making the fetus appear more developed than it actually is at various stages.

Grossman further criticizes the video's portrayal of a heartbeat at three weeks. While rhythmic contractions might be visible on ultrasound at 5-6 weeks, a fully formed heart doesn't develop until week nine. Moreover, the video suggests a 20-week-old fetus can survive outside the womb with assistance, a claim contradicted by statistics showing only 10% of babies born at 22 weeks reach discharge from hospitals.

Concerns about Bias and Agenda

Critics extend their concerns beyond scientific inaccuracies. Tennessee Democratic Representative Justin Jones condemns the bill as an attempt to merge religious beliefs with science. He argues the video is "medically inaccurate" propaganda designed to confuse students.

Moreover, the bill's rejection of an amendment allowing parental opt-out raises concerns about student agency and exposure to potentially biased material.

Proponents see Educational Value

Despite the criticism, the bill has garnered support from Tennessee Republicans. Senator Janice Bowling, the bill's sponsor, defends "Baby Olivia" as a medically accurate depiction of human life from fertilization. She views it as a valuable educational tool for students.

National Repercussions

This bill isn't an isolated incident. Tennessee's consideration follows a national trend of anti-abortion activism seeking to influence sex education curriculum. The state's proposed legislation mirrors that of North Dakota, which already mandates such a video. Similar proposals are under review in Iowa, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Missouri.

