Spring Break Travel Advisory: Exercise Caution In Mexico, Jamaica And The Bahamas

Notably, incidents have occurred even within all-inclusive resorts. Additionally, the effectiveness of local law enforcement in addressing serious criminal incidents is questioned, with cases often left unresolved.

Furthermore, travellers are cautioned about the quality of medical services in Jamaica, where response times and care standards may not meet US expectations. Public hospitals are reportedly under-resourced, and payment is typically required upfront at private facilities.

Ambulance services, particularly in rural areas, may not be readily available or staffed by trained personnel. To mitigate these risks, the State Department recommends obtaining comprehensive traveller's insurance, including medical evacuation coverage, before visiting Jamaica.