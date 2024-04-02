Smiling Friends Season 2: Adult Swim's April Fools' Puppet Prank Sparks Excitement

Adult Swim ramped up their promotional efforts for the return of Smiling Friends on the eve of April Fool's Day, even going to the extent of seizing control of the Las Vegas Sphere in anticipation.
Fans anxiously anticipated the debut of the new season, but were surprised when the clock struck midnight. Instead of the anticipated premiere, they were greeted with an old episode from season 1, albeit with a unique twist: live-action puppets.
Unexpectedly, fans embraced the prank with enthusiasm. One user commented on the video, saying, "the fact that they put so much promo into this and got a whole vags sphere ad just for an April fools prank is amazing, so hyped for season 2!"
Another fan expressed, "this is not what i expected but what i truly wanted."
Although Smiling Friends Season 2 didn't have its full premiere that evening, fans can rest assured knowing it's only a matter of time before the new season actually hits, with a scheduled release on May 12th of this year.
The series revolves around the quirky staff of a small company committed to fostering joy in a peculiar and colorful world. Co-conceived by Michael Cusack, renowned for YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, and Zach Hadel of Hellbenders fame, this animated quarter-hour series is brought to life by Princess Bento Studio.