Sia Announces Brand New Album 'Reasonable Woman', Debuts New Song 'Dance Alone' With Kylie Minogue

Sia is poised to end a significant hiatus this May with the release of her brand new album "Reasonable Woman," her tenth studio album and first pop LP since 2017, as per Billboard. In celebration of the announcement, Sia unveils her latest collaboration with Kylie, titled "Dance Alone," which is among the 15 tracks featured on the LP.
Sia and Kylie Minogue have reunited for the first time in nearly a decade to collaborate on their latest track, "Dance Alone."
"Dance Alone" marks a reciprocal collaboration. The Australian artists had previously teamed up on Kylie's album "Kiss Me Once," which was released in March 2014.
Advertisement
Sia's upcoming 15-track album is set for release on May 3 through Atlantic Records.
Sia's "Reasonable Woman" boasts an impressive roster of guest artists, among them Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chaka Khan, Labrinth, Tierra Whack, Paris Hilton, and others. Khan lends her vocals to the second track, "Immortal Queen," while Labrinth joins on the eighth track, "Incredible." Hilton makes an appearance on the 13th track, "Fame Won't Love You."
Advertisement
Sia's recent collaboration with Minogue follows closely on the heels of Minogue's GRAMMY win for "Padam Padam" in the Best Pop/Dance Recording category.
Collaborators, producers, co-writers, engineers of the new project include Jesse Shatkin, Greg Kurstin, benny blanco, Jim-E Stack, Rosalía, bülow, Mark “Spike” Stent, and more.
The cover art for "Reasonable Woman" features a woman wearing an orange suit with a striped grey blob covering her head and hands, consistent with the artistic style fans have come to associate with the singer, who frequently conceals her face in photographs and public appearances to preserve her privacy.
Advertisement
Adding a touch of fun, Kylie dons a Sia-inspired outfit in a photo accompanying the catchy new track, which is available for streaming now.
Warner Music Group promotes "Reasonable Woman" as Sia's first official solo album since 2016's "This Is Acting." The previous album primarily consisted of songs written by Sia for other artists, which were not included on their albums. It included hit singles such as "Alive," "Cheap Thrills," "The Greatest," and "Unstoppable." "This Is Acting" achieved No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart and secured the top spot on the ARIA Chart.
Advertisement
In the subsequent year, the singer and songwriter, originally from Adelaide, South Australia, ushered in the holiday season with "Everyday Is Christmas." This marked her debut with WMG's Atlantic Records and her first Christmas-themed album. Following that, in 2021, she released the companion soundtrack to the feature film "Music," which also marked her directorial debut.
The singer behind "Chandelier" has accumulated over 50 billion audio streams and achieved 14 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Among them, her 2016 hit "Cheap Thrills" claimed the top spot for four weeks. Additionally, six of her albums have made an impact on the Billboard 200 chart, including her 2014 release "1000 Forms Of Fear," which reached No. 1.
Her new album, "Reasonable Woman," includes the previously released single "Gimme Love."
Reasonable Woman Songs List
Little Wing
Immortal Queen (feat. Chaka Khan)
Dance Alone (Sia and Kylie Minogue)
I Had A Heart
Gimme Love
Nowhere To Be
Towards The Sun
Incredible (feat. Labrinth)
Champion (feat. Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff)
I Forgive You
Wanna Be Known
One Night
Fame Won’t Love You (feat. Paris Hilton)
Go On
Rock and Balloon