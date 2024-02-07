Sia Announces Brand New Album 'Reasonable Woman', Debuts New Song 'Dance Alone' With Kylie Minogue

Sia's recent collaboration with Minogue follows closely on the heels of Minogue's GRAMMY win for "Padam Padam" in the Best Pop/Dance Recording category.

Collaborators, producers, co-writers, engineers of the new project include Jesse Shatkin, Greg Kurstin, benny blanco, Jim-E Stack, Rosalía, bülow, Mark “Spike” Stent, and more.

The cover art for "Reasonable Woman" features a woman wearing an orange suit with a striped grey blob covering her head and hands, consistent with the artistic style fans have come to associate with the singer, who frequently conceals her face in photographs and public appearances to preserve her privacy.