As literary enthusiasts worldwide gear up to celebrate World Book Day, Airbnb has dropped a literary bombshell that promises to thrill bookworms everywhere. For a mere £7 ($8.86), you can now book an overnight stay in the Hidden Library of St Paul’s Cathedral, hosted by Abby Parker of BookTok.

Tucked away within the historic walls of St Paul’s Cathedral, this unique opportunity offers guests exclusive access to a treasure trove of over 22,000 books, carefully curated to cater to every literary taste.

From timeless classics to eagerly anticipated releases by acclaimed authors such as Holly Jackson, Kevin Kwan, and John Grisham, the library promises an immersive experience like no other.