As literary enthusiasts worldwide gear up to celebrate World Book Day, Airbnb has dropped a literary bombshell that promises to thrill bookworms everywhere. For a mere £7 ($8.86), you can now book an overnight stay in the Hidden Library of St Paul’s Cathedral, hosted by Abby Parker of BookTok.
Tucked away within the historic walls of St Paul’s Cathedral, this unique opportunity offers guests exclusive access to a treasure trove of over 22,000 books, carefully curated to cater to every literary taste.
From timeless classics to eagerly anticipated releases by acclaimed authors such as Holly Jackson, Kevin Kwan, and John Grisham, the library promises an immersive experience like no other.
Sandra Lynes Timbrell, the director of Visitor Engagement at St Paul’s Cathedral, expressed excitement about the opportunity, stating, “The recently restored library at St Paul’s has long been a secret gem of the Cathedral – cleverly concealed by the ingenious architecture of Sir Christopher Wren. Some very fortunate guests will now get the chance to delve deeper into the history and wonder of St Paul’s with this truly one-of-a-kind stay.”
What’s included in the stay?
Upon arrival on March 15, guests will ascend the iconic Geometric Staircase, designed by Sir Christopher Wren, before entering the serene ambience of the Hidden Library. There, they will be greeted by the dean of St Paul’s and treated to an immersive literary experience, followed by a delightful dinner nearby.
As night descends, guests will retreat to the cosy confines of the Hidden Library, awakening to a provided breakfast before embarking on a guided tour of St Paul’s Cathedral. To commemorate their stay, guests will receive signed copies of unreleased books from Penguin Random House US.
Amanda Cupples, Airbnb's general manager of Northern Europe, hailed the Hidden Library as "a haven for book-lovers seeking the ultimate literary escape."
How to book your stay:
To partake in this literary adventure, guests can request bookings starting March 12, 2024, at 10 am GMT (5 am EST) on airbnb.com/hiddenlibrary for just £7 ($8.86). With limited slots available, this exclusive opportunity promises to captivate book lovers and history enthusiasts alike.
For those unable to secure a spot at the Hidden Library of St Paul’s Cathedral, Airbnb offers a search filter for "Creative Spaces Category," ensuring everyone can find their unique retreat.
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lose yourself in the pages of history within the Hidden Library of St Paul’s Cathedral.