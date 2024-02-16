Scientists Discover Water Molecules On Asteroids For The First Time

Scientists have identified water molecules on two supposedly "dry" main-belt asteroids, 7 Iris and 20 Massalia, utilizing data from a now-retired airborne telescope. This discovery marks the first time water has been detected on these asteroids, challenging previous assumptions about their composition.

Lead author of the study, Anicia Arredondo, a prominent asteroid researcher at the Southwest Research Institute, expressed the significance of the finding. "We detected a feature that is unambiguously attributed to molecular water on the asteroids," she stated in a press release accompanying the publication of the paper in The Planetary Science Journal.

The asteroids under scrutiny primarily consist of silicates, leading scientists to believe they lacked water due to their formation proximity to the Sun, where water ice condensation was deemed improbable. Instead, water was expected to be prevalent on asteroids formed farther from the Sun. However, the discovery of water molecules on Iris and Massalia challenges these assumptions. Scientists propose that the water may be dissolved in silicate glass resulting from impacts, trapped within surface silicates, or chemically bonded to other minerals on the asteroids.