Rising Concerns Lead To Push For Cellphone Bans In Schools Across America

Educators are raising alarms about the pervasive use of smartphones among students, highlighting concerns ranging from distraction to addiction. Recent reports from California to Maryland underscore the challenges teachers face as they grapple with students using Netflix, gambling apps, and social media during class time.

In a Los Angeles-area high school, James Granger, a science teacher, laments the shift in student behavior, noting that the days when students understood the expectation of not using phones in class are gone. Granger now requires students to store their phones in designated cubbies, emphasizing the necessity of physically removing devices from students to maintain focus on learning.