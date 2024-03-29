Outpaced By Biden, Trump Hopes To Rake In USD 33 Million During Florida Fundraiser

The haul would showcase Trump's newfound ability to rake in massive checks now that he is the Republican Party's presumptive nominee. Effectively controlling the RNC, Trump and his political operation can take advantage of the far higher contribution limits that apply to party committees. While candidates alone can accept a maximum donation of USD 3,300, under a new joint fundraising agreement between his campaign and the RNC, a single donor could stroke a check for just over USD 800,000.