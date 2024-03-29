Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Secretly Married Two Years Ago. Who Is Her Army Veteran Husband?

From reality TV stars to married life

Abby and Brittany Hensel first captured the nation's hearts on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1996. Their journey of navigating life as conjoined twins continued to unfold in various documentaries and television shows. They even landed their own TLC series, "Abby & Brittany," in 2012, which documented their experiences graduating from Minnesota's Bethel College and their adventures traveling Europe. Throughout their time in the spotlight, Abby and Brittany have always been refreshingly candid about their aspirations for love and family. In a 2006 documentary, "Joined for Life," they openly expressed their dreams of becoming mothers someday.