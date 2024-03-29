Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Secretly Married Two Years Ago. Who Is Her Army Veteran Husband?

Abby Hensel, one half of the famous conjoined twins alongside her sister Brittany, found love and married Josh Bowling, a United States Army veteran, in a private ceremony in November 2021. The happy couple resides in Minnesota, where the twins were born and raised. They've chosen to continue their careers as fifth-grade teachers, inspiring their students with their unique story and dedication.
From reality TV stars to married life
Abby and Brittany Hensel first captured the nation's hearts on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1996. Their journey of navigating life as conjoined twins continued to unfold in various documentaries and television shows. They even landed their own TLC series, "Abby & Brittany," in 2012, which documented their experiences graduating from Minnesota's Bethel College and their adventures traveling Europe. Throughout their time in the spotlight, Abby and Brittany have always been refreshingly candid about their aspirations for love and family. In a 2006 documentary, "Joined for Life," they openly expressed their dreams of becoming mothers someday.
A surprise wedding reveal
While Abby and Brittany have opted for a more private life since their reality show ended, they delighted fans in 2023 by sharing glimpses of their wedding ceremony on their TikTok account, @abbyandbrittanyhensel. The heartwarming photos and videos showcased a joyous occasion filled with love and celebration. A guest's resurfaced clip on Facebook further revealed a tender moment from the couple's first dance, providing an even more intimate look into their special day.
About the Hensel twins
Born in 1990, Abby and Brittany are dicephalic conjoined twins, a rare condition where two heads share one body. They share a circulatory system and organs below the waist, with Abby controlling the right side of their body and Brittany controlling the left.
Despite the challenges inherent to their condition, the twins have displayed remarkable resilience and determination throughout their lives. They achieved significant milestones, including obtaining their driver's licenses at the age of 16, graduating from college, traveling the world, and becoming successful educators, inspiring countless individuals.
Plan for children
While there's no announcement yet on plans for expanding their biological family, Josh, Abby's husband, already has a child from a previous relationship. Bowling's social media presence offers a glimpse into their blended family life. Heartwarming photos showcase family outings, holidays spent together, and the creation of happy memories as they navigate their new chapter.