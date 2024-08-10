One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most spectacular celestial events, will be visible across the US and much of the Northern Hemisphere in the coming days.
Here’s what you need to know:
When will 2024 Perseid meteor shower peak?
The Perseid meteor shower lasts from mid-July through late August, with peak activity expected between August 9 and 14. In 2024, the shower will reach its peak on the night of August 11, continuing into the early hours of August 12. The best viewing times are between 2 and 4 am, when up to 100 meteors per hour may be visible.
When will be the best viewing conditions?
In North America, the Perseids can be seen starting around 10 pm, with the best conditions occurring after the moon sets around midnight. The moon, in its waxing crescent phase, will be 50% illuminated, providing ideal dark skies after it sets.
Where to watch Perseid meteor shower?
The Perseids are most visible in the Northern Hemisphere due to the path of Swift-Tuttle’s orbit. For optimal viewing, find a location away from city lights and lie flat with your feet facing south. Allow 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark, and avoid looking at your phone to preserve your night vision.
What is the story behind Perseid meteor shower?
Named after the Greek hero Perseus, the meteor shower is also known as the "tears of St. Lawrence," coinciding with the saint’s martyrdom on August 10. The event is a time to reflect on our place in the cosmos, as viewers witness the cosmic dance of debris and light.
What are meteors?
Meteors originate from comet particles and asteroid debris. As Earth passes through the trail left by the comet Swift-Tuttle, these particles collide with our atmosphere, burning up and creating bright streaks across the sky.