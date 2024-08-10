One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

When will 2024 Perseid meteor shower peak?

The Perseid meteor shower lasts from mid-July through late August, with peak activity expected between August 9 and 14. In 2024, the shower will reach its peak on the night of August 11, continuing into the early hours of August 12. The best viewing times are between 2 and 4 am, when up to 100 meteors per hour may be visible.