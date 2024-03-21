New York State Urges Court To Reject Trump's Request To Waive $454 Million Bond During Fraud Case Appeal

Trump said last year that he has “fairly substantially over USD 400 million in cash.” But he's now facing more than USD 543 million in personal legal liabilities from judgments in the civil fraud case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, and in two lawsuits brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. The advice columnist said Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, then defamed her after she came forward in 2019.