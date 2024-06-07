United States

National Donut Day Deals: How To Score Freebies And Discounts From Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Tim Hortons And More!

Indulge in National Donut Day on June 7th with freebies and discounts from top chains like Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, Tim Hortons, and more! Enjoy free or discounted doughnuts at various locations across the U.S.

National Donut Day Deals 2024 Photo: Pexels
info_icon

National Donut Day, observed on June 7th, isn't just about indulging in sweet treats. Unlike other food-themed holidays like National Wine Day or National Hamburger Day, it carries significant historical importance that adds depth to the celebration.

National Donut Day History

According to USA Today, National Donut Day, observed on the first Friday of June, pays homage to the Donut Lassies of the Salvation Army. This tradition traces back to 1938. These courageous women served on the front lines during World War I, offering soldiers in France comforting treats such as donuts. Their actions provided a taste of home and left a lasting impact, which we honor each year on the first Friday of June.

Today, various chains across the U.S., such as Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme, commemorate the occasion with special offers. Here are nine locations where you can enjoy complimentary or discounted doughnuts.

1. Dunkin Donuts National Donuts Day Deal

Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free classic donut of your choosing with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last. Additionally, they are offering special donut-shaped Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges online for $9.98.

2. Krispy Kreme National Donuts Day Deal

At Krispy Kreme, you can enjoy a free doughnut on Friday, June 7th, without any purchase necessary. However, please note that this offer is valid only for regular doughnuts and excludes special varieties.

3. Tim Hortons National Donuts Day Deal

For members of Tim Hortons' Tims Rewards loyalty program, you have the opportunity to receive a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.

4. Shipley Do-Nuts National Donuts Day Deal

Shipley Do-Nuts is offering a complimentary glazed donut with every purchase made.

5. Casey’s National Donuts Day Deal

For members enrolled in Casey's Rewards loyalty program, you have the opportunity to enjoy a free donut. Additionally, from Friday, June 7th to June 16th, rewards members can purchase a half dozen donuts for $4.99.

6. Duck Donuts National Donuts Day Deal

On Friday, June 7th, you can enjoy a free cinnamon sugar donut from Duck Donuts with no purchase required.

7. Sheetz National Donuts Day Deal

From Friday to Sunday, June 7th to 9th, you have the chance to receive a complimentary donut at Sheetz. Simply purchase any Sheetz Bros coffee or ready-to-drink coffee at any Sheetz store in the mid-Atlantic area.

8. LaMar’s Donuts & Coffee National Donuts Day Deal

LaMar's Donuts & Coffee is offering customers a free Ray's Original Glazed doughnut when they visit stores on June 7th.

9. Voodoo Doughnuts National Donuts Day Deal

On June 7th, you have the opportunity to purchase a dozen pink Raised Glazed doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut for $10. Pre-orders can be made by calling the custom order line at (661)-786-6366.

