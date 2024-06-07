National Donut Day History

According to USA Today, National Donut Day, observed on the first Friday of June, pays homage to the Donut Lassies of the Salvation Army. This tradition traces back to 1938. These courageous women served on the front lines during World War I, offering soldiers in France comforting treats such as donuts. Their actions provided a taste of home and left a lasting impact, which we honor each year on the first Friday of June.