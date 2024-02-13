Mysterious WWII Era Shipwreck Found In Lake Superior After 84 Years

As the S.S. Arlington, a vessel laden with wheat, battled stormy waters on Lake Superior on May 1, 1940, it encountered a fate that would shroud its final moments in mystery for over eight decades. Now, with the recent discovery of the sunken ship off the coast of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, researchers are closer to uncovering the truth behind this enigmatic maritime tragedy.

Captain Frederick Burke: A Figure of Intrigue

At the heart of the Arlington's saga is its captain, Frederick Burke, affectionately known as Tatey Bug. In a puzzling twist, Captain Burke was spotted waving to his crew from the deck moments before the ship succumbed to the tempestuous waters. His solitary presence amidst the chaos has left investigators and historians baffled, sparking speculation about his actions in the vessel's final moments.