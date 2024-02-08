Man Took Eight Years To Build 23ft Tall Eiffel Tower Using Matchsticks, Gets Rejected By Guinness World Records

However, Guinness has agreed to review Plaud's tower, acknowledging that they may have been overly stringent in their evaluation process. Mark McKinley, director of Guinness' central records services, admitted that they might have been too hasty in dismissing Plaud's structure and vowed to reassess the situation.

For Plaud, the journey to construct the matchstick marvel began in December 2015, fueled by a childhood dream of achieving a world record. Each matchstick meticulously placed was a step closer to realizing his ambition, despite facing numerous challenges along the way.

Initially purchasing matches from supermarkets and painstakingly removing the sulfur heads, Plaud eventually struck a deal with a manufacturer to obtain headless matches in bulk. However, this convenience came with a setback, as the matches were not commercially available, sparking the dispute with Guinness.

Undeterred by setbacks, Plaud completed his magnum opus on December 27, 2023, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of French civil engineer Gustave Eiffel's death, paying homage to the iconic Parisian landmark that inspired his creation.