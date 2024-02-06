Man Rescued After Jumping Into Rain-Swollen River To Save Dog

A dramatic rescue unfolded in the Sylmar area of Los Angeles on Monday when a man leaped into the swollen waters of the Pacoima Wash in an attempt to save his dog.
However, it was the man who ultimately needed rescuing as both he and his loyal companion found themselves in perilous circumstances.
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) received reports of the man jumping into the rain-swollen river around 2:45 pm, prompting an immediate response from fire crews. With concerns mounting for the safety of both the man and his dog, LAFD swiftly staged along bridges and access points along the river.
Fortunately, the dog managed to navigate to the safety of the river's edge on its own, easing some of the rescue team's concerns. However, the man was still stranded in the fast-moving waters.
A member of the LAFD swift-water rescue team was quickly deployed into the water to assist the stranded individual. Despite the challenging conditions, the rescuer successfully reached the man and both were subsequently lifted out of the water by helicopter, according to fire officials.
The condition of the man remains unknown, as he was transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. Meanwhile, his loyal canine companion was also tended to, albeit for minor injuries, at a local animal shelter.
This daring rescue comes on the heels of another water-related emergency earlier in the day, as LAFD and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to reports of a possible child in distress in the Los Angeles River in the Arleta area.
Despite an extensive search effort involving staging crews along bridges downstream, no victim was located, and the search was ultimately called off after about an hour.