Man Rescued After Jumping Into Rain-Swollen River To Save Dog

A dramatic rescue unfolded in the Sylmar area of Los Angeles on Monday when a man leaped into the swollen waters of the Pacoima Wash in an attempt to save his dog.

However, it was the man who ultimately needed rescuing as both he and his loyal companion found themselves in perilous circumstances.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) received reports of the man jumping into the rain-swollen river around 2:45 pm, prompting an immediate response from fire crews. With concerns mounting for the safety of both the man and his dog, LAFD swiftly staged along bridges and access points along the river.

Fortunately, the dog managed to navigate to the safety of the river's edge on its own, easing some of the rescue team's concerns. However, the man was still stranded in the fast-moving waters.