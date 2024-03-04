Man Discovers 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil While Walking Dog

Damien Boschetto, a 25-year-old man from Montouliers near Hérault, France, stumbled upon an astonishing find about two years ago while walking his dog: a 70-million-year-old fossil. However, in an effort to protect the site from potential vandalism, Boschetto and local archaeologists decided to keep the discovery a secret until now.
According to a report by Newsweek, Boschetto spotted the fossil and promptly reported it to the Cultural, Archaeological, and Paleontological Association in the nearby city of Cruzy. The association, along with Boschetto, undertook the painstaking task of excavating the find.
What they unearthed was remarkable: a nearly complete, 30-foot-long fossilized titanosaur, a type of sauropod dinosaur known for its immense size and long neck. While paleontologists frequently discover bones from ancient creatures, finding an intact dinosaur skeleton is exceptionally rare.
Titanosaurs, like the one discovered by Boschetto, roamed the Earth between 66 million and 150 million years ago. They were among the largest dinosaurs to have ever lived, with some species reaching lengths of up to 100 feet.
Describing his discovery, Boschetto explained, "While walking the dog, a landslide on the edge of the cliff exposed the bones of various skeletons. They were fallen bones, therefore isolated. We realized after a few days of excavations that they were connected bones."
Despite the excitement surrounding the find, Boschetto and the researchers opted to keep it hidden from the public eye for two years, fearing that vandals might damage or disturb the site.
Now, as the research nears completion, plans are underway to put Boschetto's titanosaur on display at the Cruzy Museum, where it will join other remarkable fossils, including a titanosaur femur uncovered in 2012.
Boschetto's passion for paleontology has led him to pursue a master's degree in the field, and he has even volunteered at the Cruzy Museum over the past two years. Francis Fages, the museum director, emphasized the scientific significance of Boschetto's discovery, stating, "These discoveries are interesting from a scientific point of view because they contribute to the understanding of the species and ecosystems of the late Cretaceous of France and Europe."
Boschetto's dedication to paleontology led him to quit his job in the energy sector last September, demonstrating the profound impact his discovery has had on his life and career path.