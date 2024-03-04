Man Discovers 70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil While Walking Dog

Damien Boschetto, a 25-year-old man from Montouliers near Hérault, France, stumbled upon an astonishing find about two years ago while walking his dog: a 70-million-year-old fossil. However, in an effort to protect the site from potential vandalism, Boschetto and local archaeologists decided to keep the discovery a secret until now.

According to a report by Newsweek, Boschetto spotted the fossil and promptly reported it to the Cultural, Archaeological, and Paleontological Association in the nearby city of Cruzy. The association, along with Boschetto, undertook the painstaking task of excavating the find.

What they unearthed was remarkable: a nearly complete, 30-foot-long fossilized titanosaur, a type of sauropod dinosaur known for its immense size and long neck. While paleontologists frequently discover bones from ancient creatures, finding an intact dinosaur skeleton is exceptionally rare.