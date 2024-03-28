How Was Twitch Streamer "Ninja" Diagnosed With Skin Cancer? What Type Of Cancer Is It?

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, a famous gamer with 19 million followers on Twitch has revealed that he has been diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer. The 32-year-old Fortnite gamer shared the news on social media platform X disclosing that a mole removed from his foot was found to be cancerous.
US streamer Ninja mentioned that a second dark spot on his foot is also under examination. He emphasized the importance of regular check-ups and urged his followers to prioritize their health.
Ninja's return to Twitch in 2020 after a brief stint on Microsoft's Mixer platform has solidified his status as one of the most recognizable names in streaming. Known for his expertise in Fortnite, Ninja's popularity extends beyond gaming, with his likeness even available as a character option in the game.
Beyond his streaming career, Ninja has made multiple appearances on mainstream television shows like The Masked Singer US, cementing his influence beyond the gaming community.
In his X post, Ninja described how he discovered the cancer during a routine annual mole check-up with a dermatologist. While the diagnosis is concerning, he remains hopeful as the cancer was detected in its early stages.
What is melanoma?
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that originates from melanocytes, which produce melanin, the pigment that gives skin color. It typically develops on sun-exposed skin, such as the arms, back, face, and legs and can also form in the eyes.
According to the NHS website, it is a type of skin cancer, that can spread to other parts of the body and is often linked to exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun. The NHS advises precautions such as using sunscreen and monitoring moles for changes in size, shape, or color.
It is more common in people under 40, especially women. Melanoma symptoms can occur anywhere on the body, including the feet, palms, and fingernail beds. Individuals with fair skin, numerous moles, and a family history of skin cancer are considered at higher risk for melanoma.
Early detection and treatment can help prevent cancerous changes from spreading. Treatment typically involves surgery, with chemotherapy being an option for cases where the cancer has spread beyond the skin.