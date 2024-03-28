United States

How Was Twitch Streamer "Ninja" Diagnosed With Skin Cancer? What Type Of Cancer Is It?

Famous Gamer and biggest Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has been diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Check out how he was diagnosed and what type of cancer it is.

Advertisement

Harshita Das
Harshita Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
X
Twitch streamer Ninja diagnosed with cancer. Photo: X
info_icon

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, a famous gamer with 19 million followers on Twitch has revealed that he has been diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer. The 32-year-old Fortnite gamer shared the news on social media platform X disclosing that a mole removed from his foot was found to be cancerous.

US streamer Ninja mentioned that a second dark spot on his foot is also under examination. He emphasized the importance of regular check-ups and urged his followers to prioritize their health.

Ninja's return to Twitch in 2020 after a brief stint on Microsoft's Mixer platform has solidified his status as one of the most recognizable names in streaming. Known for his expertise in Fortnite, Ninja's popularity extends beyond gaming, with his likeness even available as a character option in the game.

Advertisement

Beyond his streaming career, Ninja has made multiple appearances on mainstream television shows like The Masked Singer US, cementing his influence beyond the gaming community.

In his X post, Ninja described how he discovered the cancer during a routine annual mole check-up with a dermatologist. While the diagnosis is concerning, he remains hopeful as the cancer was detected in its early stages.

This grab taken from a video released by the BBC Studios on Friday March 22, 2024, shows Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales recording her message announcing that following her abdominal surgery in January "tests after the operation found cancer had been present." Kate, said Friday she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. - AP
What All We Know About Princess Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis So Far?

BY Outlook International Desk

What is melanoma?

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that originates from melanocytes, which produce melanin, the pigment that gives skin color. It typically develops on sun-exposed skin, such as the arms, back, face, and legs and can also form in the eyes.

Advertisement

According to the NHS website, it is a type of skin cancer, that can spread to other parts of the body and is often linked to exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun. The NHS advises precautions such as using sunscreen and monitoring moles for changes in size, shape, or color.

Princess Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer. - AP
How Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis Adds To The Toughest Years For The British Royal Family

BY Harshita Das

It is more common in people under 40, especially women. Melanoma symptoms can occur anywhere on the body, including the feet, palms, and fingernail beds. Individuals with fair skin, numerous moles, and a family history of skin cancer are considered at higher risk for melanoma.

Early detection and treatment can help prevent cancerous changes from spreading. Treatment typically involves surgery, with chemotherapy being an option for cases where the cancer has spread beyond the skin.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Scam Today; Protesting AAP Workers Detained